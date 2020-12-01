Three drugs peddler arrested in Dhubri

In an operation carried out by police in Chapor’s Roumari of Dhubri district region on Monday midnight, arrested three drugs peddler and seized a huge number of drugs and cash from them.

As per reports, the paddlers have been identified as Majnur Haque, Mafaser Haque and their mother Mariam Bibi.

The operation team was led by Bhargavmoni Das, the sub divisional police officer of Bilashipara and a group from Chapar police station.

Reportedly, police have seized 22 grams of drugs, 30 tablets, and cash worth 2670 rupees from the smuggler.

The Subdivisional police officer said that investigation is going and more details will be disclosed.

