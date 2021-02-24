Tiger Woods Seriously injured In Car Accident, ‘Recovering’ After Surgery

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs after being involved in a car crash on Tuesday near Ranchos Palos Verdes, California. He was “very fortunate” to survive, law enforcement officials who found the US golf legend said.

Woods underwent surgery to repair “significant orthopaedic injuries” to his lower right leg and ankle, which included the insertion of a rod into his tibia and the use of “a combination of screws and pins” to stabilize his foot and ankle, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan said in a statement released on the golfer’s Twitter account late Tuesday.

“He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room,” the Twitter statement read, adding there would be no further updates, and thanking first responders and well-wishers.

Woods did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the early-morning incident, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

His injuries were not determined to be life-threatening at the crash site. Woods was conscious, calm and lucid when paramedics arrived on the scene. Paramedics considered him to be in serious but stable condition with a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department representative saying Woods was “lucky to be alive,” crediting his vehicle (a 2021 Genesis SUV) and decision to wear a seatbelt.

Woods was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for his injuries. LAFD chief Daryl Osby explained that Woods’ transportation to a trauma center rather than a local hospital indicated that his injuries were severe but his condition was not critical.

Former US President Barack Obama also prayed for the speedy recovery of the ‘GOAT’.

Sending my prayers to @TigerWoods and his family tonight—here’s to a speedy recovery for the GOAT of golf. If we’ve learned anything over the years, it’s to never count Tiger out. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 24, 2021

“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” Trump said in a quote shared on Twitter by his spokesman and adviser Jason Miller.

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America:



“Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

The 15-time major champion with 82 career PGA Tour wins has been recovering from a fifth surgery on his back with hopes of playing professionally later this year. He told CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz on Sunday during the Genesis Invitational that he hoped to play in the 2021 Masters this April if cleared by doctors. Woods last played on Dec. 20, 2020 at the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.