Tiktok CEO Kevin Mayer Resigns

By Pratidin Bureau
Tiktok CEO Kevin Mayer on Thursday has resigned from his position. He will be replaced by general manager Vanessa Pappas on an interim basis.

His resignation comes days after the company and one of its employees separately sued US President Donald Trump’s administration over his executive order banning transactions in the US.

Tiktok confirmed his resignation in an emailed statement.

“In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have don’t significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” said Mayer in the letter.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company,” he added.

Mayer had a long and successful career at Disney before he joined Tiktok on June 1. He was also appointed as COO of Tiktok’s Chinese parent, Bytedance at the time.

