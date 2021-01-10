Timber seized in Jorabat

An illegal supply of timber from Meghalaya has reactivated in the state. A vehicle Tata DI (AS01BC6522) was seized in an operation carried out by Jorabat forest official for allegedly carrying wood from Meghalaya to Guwahati on Sunday morning.

Reportedly, the vehicle has been loaded with timber worth about rupees 70,000.

The vehicle entered Guwahati without any documents and permission pass. The wood syndicate was formed under the leadership of Wood Mafia Sharma and Hemen Das.

Two days ago, forest officials also seized three DI vehicles carrying illegal timber at Khanapara in Guwahati.