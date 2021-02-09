Tinsukia: 20 Critically Endangered Vultures Found Dead

A total of 20 critically endangered vultures were found dead from a field at Ghormora, Kabibaghan in the Sadiya sub-division of Tinsukia district.

As per reports, few villagers of Ghormora discovered 28 vultures lying on the field, after which they informed forest officials immediately. Upon reaching the spot, the forest officials found 20 of them dead and eight still alive.

The eight vultures were sent to Tinsukia for treatment.

Locals say the vultures died after consuming carcasses of two cattle, which were reportedly poisoned.

According to Bombay Natural History Society and other organizations in the 1990s, the population of Gyps group – Himalayan Griffon, white-backed and slender-billed in India and Nepal declined from about 40 million by 99.9% in just two decades.

Last month, 23 such vultures had died after consuming poisoned carcasses at Dhola in Tinsukia district.