Tinsukia: 20K Liters of Crude Oil Seized, FIR Lodged

The Security department of Oil India Limited (OIL) on Friday launched an operation against oil smuggling group in Tunsukia.

During the course of the operation, the team seized an oil tanker filled with stolen crude oil. The number of the seized tanker bears registration number NL02-D-6570.

As per reports, the tanker contained 20,000 liters of crude oil.

Later, the driver and his partner escaped from the scene.

However, OIL’s Security Division has lodged an FIR regarding the incident and handed over the seized tanker to Tinsukia police.

