Tinsukia: AJYCP Stages Protest Over Fuel Price Hike

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) has staged a protest at Doomdooma against the price hike of petrol, diesel, and other essential commodities.

The AJYCP, Duliajan committee along with Doomdooma, Kakopathar, Dangori-Saikhowa anchalik committee has staged the protest in front of the ASTC bus stoppage. The agitators burnt the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Union Petroleum Minister.

The AJYCP demanded the government to control the price hike of essential commodities and petrol and diesel. They also threatened the government that if the Centre and the state government won’t take any step against the price hike, the AJYCP will call for aggressive movement in the coming days.

