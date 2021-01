Acting on specific inputs, Tinsukia police, led by DSP Hemanta Boro, apprehended four drug peddlers in Makum area on Friday night.

As per reports, a substantial amount of heroin and cocaine was recovered from them along with cash of Rs 1,99,000 besides objectionable items like bank passbooks and eight mobile phones.

The arrestees were identified as Dhanjyoti Dangoria, Dakhanta Duarah, Biduban Baruah, and Dipak Borah.