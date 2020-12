The Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) election is all set to take place on Thursday.

A total of 124 candidates across major political parties are in the fray for 36 seats in Tiwa- dominated fractions of Moriagaon, Nagaon, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Nagaon districts.

A total of 3,04,409 voters will exercise their right to franchise tomorrow polling across 410 polling station from 7.30 am to 4.30 pm.

The counting of the ballots will be held on December 19.