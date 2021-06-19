NationalTop Stories

TMC MLA Jayanta Naskar Dies Of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Gosaba constituency Jayanta Naskar has died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He was 73.

Naskar was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19 a month ago. He breathed his last today evening.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed grief on the demise of the three-time MLA and paid condolences to his family and supporters.

“Heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters of Jayanta Naskar. Deeply pained at this colossal loss. As a three-time MLA from Gosaba, he had dedicated his life towards serving people and was always with us through our many struggles. He will be remembered dearly,” she tweeted.

