Tokyo Olympics: Assam Pride Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain Qualifies for Quarter Final

AssamSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Lovlina Borgohain

Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain has won her first bout at the Olympics on Tuesday in the 69kg weight category

Lovlina Borgohain reaches the quarterfinal in the women’s 69kg division at the Olympics. She beats Germany’s Nadine Appetz by a close 3-2 split decision in her first bout in Tokyo.

Lovlina Borgohain is the first woman boxer from Assam, who has qualified for the Olympics.

Related News

Assam Pride Lovlina Borgohain To Step Into Ring At 10. 57 AM…

Olympic Medalist Mirabai Enjoys Pizza With Union Minister…

Assam-Mizoram Border Tense Keeps Intensifying

JEE (Advanced) 2021 Exam On October 3: Edu Minister

On July 22, Lovlina Borgohain made it through to the pre-quarters of the Tokyo Olympics due to the withdrawal of her opponent from the event.

She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 by winning the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament.

ALSO READ: Assam-Mizoram Border Row: CM Sarma Visits SMCH

You might also like
Top Stories

ASSAM | Protest against poor quality of uniform, study materials

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

National

PM visits Mizoram today

Technology

Vikram hasn’t crashed: D Sasikumar

Assam

Tripura’s COVID +VE Cases Rise to 171

Assam

Assam Men Go Missing On Way To Chennai, Mumbai

Comments
Loading...