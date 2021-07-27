Tokyo Olympics: Assam Pride Pugilist Lovlina Borgohain Qualifies for Quarter Final

Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain has won her first bout at the Olympics on Tuesday in the 69kg weight category

Lovlina Borgohain reaches the quarterfinal in the women’s 69kg division at the Olympics. She beats Germany’s Nadine Appetz by a close 3-2 split decision in her first bout in Tokyo.

Lovlina Borgohain is the first woman boxer from Assam, who has qualified for the Olympics.

On July 22, Lovlina Borgohain made it through to the pre-quarters of the Tokyo Olympics due to the withdrawal of her opponent from the event.

She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in March 2020 by winning the Asia and Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament.

