Tokyo Olympics: Two Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 organizers on Thursday said that two athletes residing in the Olympic village tested positive for COVID-19. The organizers announced that 11 new positive cases have been reported overall, including two athletes, bringing the total to 86.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games, which are due to start on Friday, are being held under unprecedented conditions – including tight quarantine rules – to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to reports, a member of the United States men’s beach volleyball team tested positive for Covid-19, NBC said on Wednesday, the first infection for an American who was expected to compete in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Games.

Taylor Crabb’s infection was detected over the weekend soon after he arrived in Japan, NBC said, citing his brother, Trevor, who told the broadcaster it was “terrible” and that Taylor was healthy and should be allowed to play.

Two members of the US women’s gymnastics team earlier tested positive, but they were alternates and not expected to compete, NBC said.

On the other hand, Britain’s world number one shooter Amber Hill withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday after she tested positive for Covid-19 before departure, Team GB said in a statement.

Hill, who was due to compete in Olympic Skeet, said she was devastated.

Meanwhile, Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs said she tested positive for COVID-19 and cannot participate in the Olympic Games, but added her teammates would still be able to compete.

“I am heartbroken,” she said on her Instagram account. “Luckily we’ve been following the protocols so my fellow skateboarders still get to shine bright.”

Czech Republic table tennis player Pavel Sirucek has also tested positive of the virus, Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday.

A day earlier, the Czech Olympic team said a beach volleyball trainer had also tested positive. A beach volleyball player tested positive on Monday.

