Topcem Cement’s Job To Bangladeshi Diplomat’s Wife Riles Up AASU

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity (KMSS) on Sunday condemned the management of Topcem Cement for ‘offering job’ to a Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife in Guwahati.

Munera Azam, wife of Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner to Guwahati – Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur, was appointed as a senior manager (marketing & sales) by Topcem Cement.

Chief advisor of AASU Samujjal Bhattacharya said it is against the spirit of the historic Assam accord and added that it will not be tolerated.

“While lakhs of youths in Assam are unemployed, appointment of a Bangladeshi diplomat’s wife in a company that runs from the state is not acceptable,” Bhattacharya said.

Bhattacharya stressed on the fact that it is the duty of Assam government to ensure such things did not happen.

“Unfortunately, the state government as well as the Centre failed miserably. Youths from Assam and Northeast should get first preference in all jobs,” Bhattacharya said.

The AASU leader further said as per Clause 6 of Assam Accord, there is provision for exclusive job reservations in Central, PSUs, state and private sectors for the youths of Assam.

“The State Government should check as to which corporate company in Assam has employed whom,” Bhattacharya said.

In view of the same, frustrated educated unemployed youths have started questioning Topcem Cement’s ‘intentions’ in appointing Munera Azam in a senior position in the company. People described the job offer as a ‘dividend’ for some kind of a ‘special favour’ to the company, which is headed by a controversial Guwahati-based business tycoon, Kailash Lohia.

Echoing AASU chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya’s views, KMSS leader Deben Sarma said corporate houses in Assam have failed to address the issue of spiraling unemployment in the State.

“Companies like Topcem Cement are here in Assam only to mint money and employ Bangladeshi nationals in top positions,” Sarma said.

“How couldn’t the management of Topcem Cement find any suitable candidate in Assam? Do they mean to say that Assam doesn’t have any qualified person to get the job of a senior manager,” he added.

General secretary of KMSS’s Guwahati committee, Akash Doley, said the BJP government in Assam has turned into slaves of the corporate houses.

“Appointment of a Bangladeshi citizen in a big corporate house in Guwahati is a serious issue,” Doley said, adding that Assam is already caught in the whirlpool of a demographic challenge because of a large scale migration from Bangladesh.

“Lakhs of Assamese youths have lost their jobs. And at the same time, a Bangladeshi national has been given a high-profile job in Guwahati. This is shocking,” he said.

The management of Topcem cement on the other hand remains incommunicado till Sunday evening and has not issued any statement on the controversial appointment.