Torch Rally against CAA in Nalbari

In continuation of the protests in several parts of State demanding scrapping of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the members All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took out a massive torchlight procession throughout in Nalbari town on Saturday evening.

The participation in the rally was spontaneous with people from all walks of life joined the march. Members of AASU sharply opposed CAA and shouted various slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Sarbananda Sonowal and BJP government.

“The act is an attempt to destroy the identity of the indigenous people of the State,” said a member of the organisation while participating in the event and added, “It is a threat to our State and region.”