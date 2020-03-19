Tourist Places in Meghalaya Closed Till March 31

The government of Meghalaya has declared all tourist places in the state closed till March 31 and there is a possibility that the shut down might be extended till April 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak in the state.

Therefore, tourists intending to visit Shillong and other places of Meghalaya are requested to re-schedule the dates for their travel plans until further notification.

The total positive cases of Covid-19 rose to 166 in India and schools, colleges and other business establishments have been asked to shut down till March 31 in various parts of the country.