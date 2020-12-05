Trade Unions Support Bharat Bandh By Farmers On Dec 8

Ten central trade unions has extended its support for a ”Bharat Bandh” called by farmers’ organisations on December 8.

The ten central trade unions comprises– Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

“Extend wholehearted support to the ongoing united struggles of the farmers demanding scrapping of draconian agri laws”, a joint statement said.

The joint platform takes note with satisfaction that from November 27, 2020 onwards, workers and employees and their unions have been fully active in holding numerous agitations in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ struggles, in all the states throughout the country braving arrests and intimidation from many of the state administration/police.