Traders’ Bodies Demand Ban On Whatsapp, FB Over New Privacy Policy

By Pratidin Bureau
In a recent development, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded a ban on Whatsapp and Facebook over its new privacy policy. It said that under the new policy “”all kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information” of a person can be accessed.

According to PTI, the traders alleged that “all kinds of personal data, payment transactions, contacts, location and other vital information of a person who is using WhatsApp will be acquired by it and can be used for any purpose by WhatsApp”.

In view of the same, CAIT demanded that government should either immediately restrict Whatsapp from implementing the new policy or put a complete ban on Whatsapp and its parent company Facebook.

“The changed privacy policy of WhatsApp is an encroachment on privacy of an individual and runs against the basic fundamentals of Constitution of India and therefore the CAIT has demanded immediate intervention of the government,” said CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal told PTI.

Furthermore, CAIT also stated that access to users’ data can pose serious threats to economy and security of the country.

