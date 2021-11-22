NationalTop Stories

Trinamool Youth Congress Prez Saayoni Ghosh Gets Bail

By Pratidin Bureau

West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, has been granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Tripura.

She was arrested yesterday (Sunday) for allegedly disrupting a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting “Khela Hobe” on Saturday night.

A case was registered against the Trinamool Youth Congress President under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code after a BJP worker lodged a complaint.

Related News

Manipur | BJP To Retain Power for 2nd Time: Amit Shah

Tripura: Bomb Scare At Agartala Airport

APDCL Exam Scam: CM Vigilance Cell Seized 7 Cartons of OMR…

Assam: 60-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor In…

Meanwhile, a total of 16 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday. They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

After the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Shah has told the party delegation that he will seek a report from the state government.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25. 

You might also like
Assam

Assam Model To Represent India at Miss Asia Pacific International 2019

National

Hyderabad: Priyanka’s Mother Seeks Justice, Wants Rapists To be Burnt

National

Kerala Govt to Impose Total Lockdown on July 31 & August 1

Technology

Google introduces new ‘Visual Snapshot’ feature

Top Stories

Next 3 Months Decisive For India’s COVID Situation: Health Min

Top Stories

Assam Detects 398 New COVID Cases