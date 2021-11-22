Trinamool Youth Congress Prez Saayoni Ghosh Gets Bail

West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress President Saayoni Ghosh, who was arrested on charges of attempt to murder, has been granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Tripura.

She was arrested yesterday (Sunday) for allegedly disrupting a meeting of state Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting “Khela Hobe” on Saturday night.

A case was registered against the Trinamool Youth Congress President under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code after a BJP worker lodged a complaint.

Meanwhile, a total of 16 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs including Derek O’Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday. They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

After the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that Shah has told the party delegation that he will seek a report from the state government.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.