Tripura: 2 NLFT Cadres Surrender With Arms

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
0

Two cadres of the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the police North Tripura district on Thursday.

As per reports, the two cadres Joseph Jamatia and Uttam Kishore gave up their arms in Dharmanagar in the presence of the Superintendent of Police North Tripura district Bhanupada Chakraborty.

The cadres deposited three-factory made pistols, magazines, and ammunition.

Jamatai also was a coordinator between the banned outfit and NSCN (IM) militant group.

Both the cadres were trained in Bangladesh and were living in Nagaland.

