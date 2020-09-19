Tripura CM Launches Bamboo Cookies, Honey Bottles

In an attempt to observe world bamboo day, Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched bamboo cookies and bamboo-made honey bottles.

According to an ANI report, the products will help in creating opportunities of employment across the state.

Through a tweet, Deb said, “On the occasion of World Bamboo day launched Bamboo Cookies and Bamboo made honey bottle. Bamboo cookies and the honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many and fulfill the prime minister’s vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat”.

Adding, “Bamboo Cookies are made naturally which makes them healthy and nutritious. I appreciate the hard work of BCDI and Dr. Abhinav Kant for this innovative idea”.

The Bamboo and Cane Developmental Institute (BCDI) director Abhinav Kant developed the idea of producing bamboo cookies in the state in order to ensure that locals get their livelihood, the report stated.

The bamboo cookies when compared to regular cookies have more nutritional value as they are low in fat and sugar.

In Tripura, bamboo is an important economically-driven grown plants as each part of it can be used for different purposes. However, it recognised for its industrial use rather than for the nutritional and medicinal value, Dr. Kant said to the news agency.