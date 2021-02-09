Top StoriesRegional

Tripura: Cong Social Media Cell To Recruit 2000 Volunteers

By Pratidin Bureau
31

The Tripura Congress unit on Tuesday announced it will recruit at least 2,000 volunteers for the social media cell.

The Congress on Monday launched a nationwide campaign to recruit five lakh “social media warriors” with the objective to “give voice to the unheard” and to challenge the BJP in the digital space.

“We have noticed many of the events, mainly in the rural areas, are not covered by the traditional media. As we want to strengthen and intensify social media movement in the state, we have decided to recruit volunteers,” President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Pijush Kanti Biswas told PTI.

Related News

COVID-19 Assam: 27 New Cases, 1 Death Reported

Akhil’s Mother Admitted To ICU In JMCH

Nalbari: Arms Licence-Holders Asked To Surrender Weapons

Amit Shah To Visit Assam Again On Feb 11

The report added that the plan is to hire 100 people from each of the 60 assembly constituencies, along with 1,000 volunteers from each Lok Sabha seat to bring “unreported truths to the notice of people”.

You might also like
National

Petrol-diesel prices still on the rise

Top Stories

Meghalaya CM Likely To Discuss ILP With Amit Shah

Top Stories

Man with knife arrested outside Parliament

Top Stories

Israel: Lockdown Will “No Way” End As Planned

Regional

Akhil Gogoi’s Press Meet on APSC scam

Top Stories

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

Comments
Loading...