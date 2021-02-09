Tripura: Cong Social Media Cell To Recruit 2000 Volunteers

The Tripura Congress unit on Tuesday announced it will recruit at least 2,000 volunteers for the social media cell.

The Congress on Monday launched a nationwide campaign to recruit five lakh “social media warriors” with the objective to “give voice to the unheard” and to challenge the BJP in the digital space.

“We have noticed many of the events, mainly in the rural areas, are not covered by the traditional media. As we want to strengthen and intensify social media movement in the state, we have decided to recruit volunteers,” President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Pijush Kanti Biswas told PTI.

The report added that the plan is to hire 100 people from each of the 60 assembly constituencies, along with 1,000 volunteers from each Lok Sabha seat to bring “unreported truths to the notice of people”.