Tripura COVID-19: Death Toll Reaches 112

Tripura registered 10 deaths of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 112 on Monday. This is the highest single-day deaths reported in the state.

With the new deaths, the death rate in the state now stands at 0.96 percent.

Meanwhile, the rate of positivity has also increased in the state.

According to a bulletin issued by the health department on Monday evening, the positivity stands at 4.28% in Tripura.

On Sunday, the positivity rate of Tripura was 4.20%.

Tripura so far has registered a total of 11,647 positive cases.

The state currently has 3,858 active patients who are undergoing treatment for the disease.

The health department in its bulletin has not mentioned the names or addresses of the deceased.

The chief minister, who is in charge of the health department, earlier informed about the COVID19 updates of the state on social media.