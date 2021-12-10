Tripura: CPI (M) leaders Sentenced to 2 Years of Imprisonment

A local court has sentenced three senior Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) leaders to two years of rigorous imprisonment in Tripura on Thursday in connection with a four years old district judge assault case at Belonia under South Tripura district.

Judicial Magistrate, Belonia passed the order convicting the three accused under sections 447 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code, reported news agency ANI. However, the convicted persons have been released on bail as they had sought one month to challenge the order in district court, the report said.

Speaking on the issue, Public Prosecutor Krishna Majumder said, “The court of Judicial Magistrate first class Mitra Das passed judgment on the sensational district judge assault case. The Court convicted three accused in connection with the case and awarded more than two years punishment under separate sections of Indian Penal Code.”

“In 2015, district judge Ruhi Das Paul was assaulted for running the Court proceedings paying no heed to the strike called by a political party. After several years, the Court heard the arguments of both the sides and found the accused persons–Babul Debnath, Tilakesh Sinha and Tapash Datta guilty in the case,” he added.

According to the Public Prosecutor, under IPC section 447 they had been punished with two months rigorous imprisonment along with a monetary penalty of Rs 5,000. The Tripura Court also pronounced them guilty under IPC section 353 and awarded all of them two years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convicts were later asked by the Court whether they would challenge the order in the district court or not.

The defence lawyer informed the Court that they would challenge the order in the higher courts and accordingly they were released on one month bail.

“We shall file a petition in the District Court challenging the order of the first class Court”, said CPIM state committee member Tapas Datta.

