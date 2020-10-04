Top StoriesRegional

Tripura Critical In Bilateral Ties With Bangladesh

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Twitter
India’s new envoy to Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami, called upon Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday and discussed ongoing projects related to connectivity, trade and people-to-people contact in the northeastern states, an ANI report stated.

Doraiswami said that the Northeast is “central” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “stronger, resilient and modern” India.

“Tripura is the gateway of the Northeast,” he said and met Deb who is known for being “close” to Bangladesh Prime Minister and share good bilateral ties with the country.

“As we develop our relationship with Bangladesh, our most important neighbouring country relationship, it is going to be of great value to both the countries if our connectivity, travel, trade, and people to people ties grow. To achieve this, Tripura is critical, that’s why I am here,” he said.

