Top StoriesRegional

Tripura Govt Won’t Spare Insurgents: Deb

By Pratidin Bureau
File image
0

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday warned insurgents that government will not spare them, PTI reported.

This alertness comes after three construction workers were kidnapped by suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) ultras. Deb said extensive search operation is underway.

“I repeat that those involved in insurgency should leave this path forthwith, or else every single one of them will be arrested and put behind the bars, Deb, who is also the home minister of the state, said.

Related News

BTC Stares At Hung House, Decision On New CEM Likely To Be…

BPF Wins Majority In BTC Elections With 17 Seats

SI Exam: Results of Re-examination Declared Today

BTC Polls: BPF Wins in Supaijhar & Nichima Constituency

Stating that a section of the insurgents are trying to revive insurgency through kidnappings and in other ways, he said not an inch of land in the state will be allowed to be used by them, the report mentioned.

Deb raised insurgency related issues at a gather in memory of 24 people killed in a massacre conducted by the banned All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in 1996.

You might also like
Top Stories

SAARC leaders attend Vajpayee’s funeral

Regional

Golakganj: 25 Cattle Laden Boat Seized

Regional

AASU Demands 4th Unit of BVFCL

Top Stories

JEE Scam: Accused Pradeep Kumar Arrested From Delhi

Top Stories

“Super-30” fraud, IIT-G students file case

Regional

Sabda Rabha attacks Naba Sarania over development in Kokrajhar

Comments
Loading...