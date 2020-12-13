Tripura Govt Won’t Spare Insurgents: Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday warned insurgents that government will not spare them, PTI reported.

This alertness comes after three construction workers were kidnapped by suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) ultras. Deb said extensive search operation is underway.

“I repeat that those involved in insurgency should leave this path forthwith, or else every single one of them will be arrested and put behind the bars, Deb, who is also the home minister of the state, said.

Stating that a section of the insurgents are trying to revive insurgency through kidnappings and in other ways, he said not an inch of land in the state will be allowed to be used by them, the report mentioned.

Deb raised insurgency related issues at a gather in memory of 24 people killed in a massacre conducted by the banned All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) in 1996.