Tripura: Jail Inmate Test COVID-19 Positive

A jail inmate has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura. The positive case of the deadly virus in jail triggered panic among the jail staff.

The jail inmate of Central Jail located at Prabhurampur at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district has been shifted to Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas COVID healthcare center on Monday night itself after he was detected positive.

According to jail staff, the person was arrested on May 26, and on the same day, he was produced at Bishalgarh court. He was sent to three days police remand.

Tripura, however, recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Monday with 102.