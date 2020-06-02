Tripura: Jail Inmate Test COVID-19 Positive

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
53

A jail inmate has been tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura. The positive case of the deadly virus in jail triggered panic among the jail staff.

The jail inmate of Central Jail located at Prabhurampur at Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district has been shifted to Bhagat Singh Yuba Awas COVID healthcare center on Monday night itself after he was detected positive.

According to jail staff, the person was arrested on May 26, and on the same day, he was produced at Bishalgarh court. He was sent to three days police remand.

Tripura, however, recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Monday with 102.

You might also like
Top Stories

Zee News Employees test positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

Oppn slams Assam govt over budget leak

Regional

Sonowal appeals everyone to support CAB

Sports

IPL 2019 | KXIP beat MI by 8 wickets

Regional

Barpeta Insurance Scam : One of three main accused arrested

Regional

Exceptional marriage in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...