Tripura Journalist Attacked, In Critical Condition

By Pratidin Bureau
A journalist from Tripura was attacked in Tripura by miscreants on Wednesday and his health condition is currently critical.

The survivor journalist has been identified as Bikash Das. Das is a correspondent of the Syandan Patrika, a local newspaper published from Agartala.

As per reports, Das had gone to Shantipur village for an assignment, where he was attacked with sharp weapons, rods and bamboos. His car was vandalized as well.

Reportedly, the attack was led by the chairman of the Shantipur village committee Shimul Chakma, who is also a BJP member.

Das managed to escape somehow and filed a complaint at Kanchanpur police station.

He has been admitted to a hospital and is currently critical.

An investigation is underway.

