Top StoriesRegional

Tripura: Journalist Tanmoy Chakraborty Succumbs to COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
28

Senior Tripura journalist Tanmoy Chakraborty succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday evening. He was 42.

Family sources said Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Tripura and suffered a cardiac arrest just before he was supposed to undergo a liver surgery yesterday.

He was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition of a lung infection after recovering from COVID-19. His condition deteriorated in the hospital, and was stated to have gone into coma, sources said.

Related News

‘Nomadland’ Wins Best Picture at 93rd Academy…

12 Students of Cotton Collegiate School Test COVID +Ve

Padma Bhushan Pt Rajan Mishra Dies Of COVID Complications

Assam: 1,844 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths

According to reports, Chakraborty regained consciousness yesterday and doctors were preparing for surgery before he suffered the heart attack.

Chakraborty was associated with several news channels and web portals, during his journalistic career.

Several journalists’ organizations condoled the demise of Chakraborty.

You might also like
Top Stories

News Breakfast @6

Top Stories

Bihar Ex-DGP Officially Joins JDU

Regional

Onion prices may remain same till Jan

National

6 killed, 2 injured in J&K road mishap

Entertainment

Salman Khan to launch his TV channel

National

Wajid Khan’s Mother Tests Positive for COVID-19

Comments
Loading...