Tripura: Journalist Tanmoy Chakraborty Succumbs to COVID

Senior Tripura journalist Tanmoy Chakraborty succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday evening. He was 42.

Family sources said Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital in Tripura and suffered a cardiac arrest just before he was supposed to undergo a liver surgery yesterday.

He was admitted to the hospital in a serious condition of a lung infection after recovering from COVID-19. His condition deteriorated in the hospital, and was stated to have gone into coma, sources said.

According to reports, Chakraborty regained consciousness yesterday and doctors were preparing for surgery before he suffered the heart attack.

Chakraborty was associated with several news channels and web portals, during his journalistic career.

Several journalists’ organizations condoled the demise of Chakraborty.