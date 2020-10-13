Tripura Registers 217 New Cases of COVID-19

Tripura reported 217 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 28,678. The death toll in the state climbed to 314 after another person succumbed to the disease, informed health department official.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 170 of the 314 COVID-19 fatalities, the official said.



On Monday, 220 people were discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the main referral facility in the state for COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recoveries to 24,600, he said.



Tripura currently has 3,741 active coronavirus cases, while 23 patients have migrated to other states.



The northeastern state has conducted 41,898 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.