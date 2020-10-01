Tripura Registers 332 New Cases of COVID-19

Tripura reported 332 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the state’s tally to 26,066 while the death toll in the state climbed to 280 after six more people succumbed to the disease.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 153 of the 280 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.



Altogether 400 patients were cured and discharged from G B Pant Hospital, the state’s main referral facility for COVID-19 patients, since Wednesday.



Tripura currently has 5,694 active coronavirus cases, while 20,069 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty- three patients have migrated to other states.



The state has conducted over 3.91 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.