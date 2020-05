Tripura reported 2 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the total number of active cases to 153.

In a massive #COVID19 test among 750 civilian and BSF in Dhalai Dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 POSITIVE.



All patients are responding well to the treatment.



With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our State will be Corona free.#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 11, 2020

2 persons from 2nd BSF officials have been tested positive of the deadly virus. This was informed by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb through his twitter handle.