Tripura TAADC Polls To Be Held On April 4

Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections will be held on April 4, the State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

State Election Commissioner Manik Lal Dey said that the counting of votes will take place on April 8 for the elections to the 30 members. Two seats in the 30-member council are nominated by the governor.

The last date for submission of nominations is March 12, while the documents will be scrutinised on March 15 and the last date for withdrawal of the nominations is March 17, he said. Voting will take place in 1,244 polling stations.

The term of the council expired on May 17 last year, but the election was deferred by the State Election Commission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council was formed on January 15, 1982, under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.