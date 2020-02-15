Tripura to collect data for NPR Updation from May

Tripura will start collecting data as part of the updation of National Population Register (NPR) from May this year through mobile application only, even as the country has been witnessing several protests against NPR, as well as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), said an official of the directorate of census operations.

The data for NPR would be collected as part of the census operation in the northeastern state.

According to reports, deployment of around 11,000 people in a team would be done for the NPR mechanism. A part of the process has already been started. In the first phase, the collection of data like the listing of houses and housing census would start in Tripura from May 16.

Director of the census operation, PK Chakraborty said that this phase would continue until June 29 and the second phase which is the real census operation will start from next year. The data collection will be done through the mobile app only, said the Director.

Of the 11,000 members, nearly 9062 would be enumerators followed by 1556 supervisors, nine principal census officers including other charge officers and additional charge officers.

Reports also stated that sixteen master trainers would train 169 field trainees from April 6 to 10 at Agartala.

Tripura Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar has decided to collect the data only through the app as per the Registrar General of India both the mobile app and paper schedule can be used for the first phase of NPR data collection process.

The NPR data was surveyed in the country in 2010 for the first time and it was later updated in 2015, Chakraborty said.