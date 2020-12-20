Top StoriesRegional

Tripura Tribal Council To Be Renamed

By Pratidin Bureau
Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) would be renamed as Tipra Territorial Council (TTC), State’s Education minister Ratan Lal Nath confirmed recently.

According to reports of numerous media outlets, the polls to the council that were postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic would likely to be held after conclusion of the 125th Constitutional amendment to empower the tribal council set up under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The council can elect 28 members with an addition of two members nominated by the Governor. The amendment will permit the council to increase the number to 44 alongside six members nominated by the Governor.

A Hindu report reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party is “showing reluctance to hold elections to the council, while the opposition Congress, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, and the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra has called for an urgent announcement of the poll date”.

TTAADC Act was passed in 1979.

