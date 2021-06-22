Tripura Trio Lynching: Police Narrow Down Suspects

A day after three alleged cattle smugglers were lynched in Tripura, the state police have narrowed down several suspects and will soon make arrests.

As per reports, in this connection, Tripura IG (Law and Order), Arindam Nath revealed that the culprits are habitual offenders who tried attacking the police during an operation several months ago.

An Indian Express report stated that the atleast 30-40 villagers had lynched the trio and it needs to be investigated if the attack happened due to cattle stealing.

Meanwhile, rights activist Purushottam Roy Barman demanded a judicial inquiry and Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of the victims of Khowai’s attack.

Leader of Opposition Manik Sarkar condemned the Khowai mob violence and said in a statement published in The Indian Express: “It is anti-human, anti-law and anti-civilization. We condemn the incident. If those three were accused of theft, they should have been handed over to police rather than taking law in the assailants’ hands. I appeal to Chief Minister to conduct a high level inquiry and identify the culprits.”

Three men were lynched on suspects of smuggling cattle in Khowai district on Sunday. The villagers had seen the trio fleeing with five animals in a vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Zayed Hussein (28), Billal Miah (30) and Saiful Islam (18), all residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala district.

Also Read: Mizoram BJP Urges CM To Resolve Border Dispute