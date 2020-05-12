Tripura: Two BSF officials test COVID-19 positive

By Pratidin Bureau
Two more BSF personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb informed about the development on Monday night.

“In a massive COVID-19 test among 750 civilians and BSF in Dhalai Dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 positive. All patients are responding well to the treatment. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our State will be Corona free,” CM Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

It may be mentioned here that with 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of Coronavirus cases reached 70,756.

