TRP Scam Case: Ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta Granted Bail

Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta, who was arrested in last year in December in the alleged TRP rating scam, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

According to ANI, Dasgupta was granted bail upon furnishing a bond of Rs 2 lakh. He has been asked not to leave the country without permission and will have to visit the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police on the first Saturday every month for 6 months. Thereafter, once in three months.

Earlier last month, Dasgupta had sought bail under Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on merits as well as on medical grounds but was denied.

Dasgupta was denied bail on January as well when he approached the High Court noting that he played a vital role in the scam.

The former BARC CEO was arrested on December 24, 2020 for allegedly misusing his official position and conspiring with Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami to manipulate TRPs.

