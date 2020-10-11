Top StoriesNational

TRP Scam: Republic TV CEO Questioned By Mumbai Police

By Pratidin Bureau
Vikas Khanchandani, the chief executive of Republic TV, has arrived at the Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday for questioning in the case involving alleged rigging of television ratings for profit.

Owners of the other two TV channels namely Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema have been arrested earlier in connection to the case, said police as reported by NDTV.

According to Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, the facts emerged during a larger analysis of manipulation of news trends and also a “false narrative” was being spread, especially regarding the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The three channels were reportedly tweaking ratings to get high advertising rates. The procedure is considered as fraud. 

Additionally, the households being monitored for ratings are being bribed to run the channels even if it is not being watched.

Republic TV has denied the accusations saying that they are being targeted. The channel also issued a statement mentioning that it will sue the police commissioner for defamation.

