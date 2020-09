During a joint operation on Wednesday, the police and forest department seized two trucks carrying stolen timber in Ledo, Aruchanal Pradesh.

As per sources, the trucks bearing registration number ‘PB 13AL 5679 and ‘AS 23BC 4119’ were enroute Tinsukia from Nampong of Aruchanal Pradesh when they were caught.

Six persons have been arrested by Ledo police in connection to the incident.