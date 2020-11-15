Trump Refuses To Concede Defeat But Admits Biden Won

US President Donald Trump on Sunday seems to have publicly acknowledge for the first time that Democrat Joe Biden has won the US presidential election but also asserted that it was “rigged”. He also reiterated his false claims of widespread voting fraud.

Biden defeated Trump in a series of battleground states that the Republican incumbent had won in 2016. He won the national popular vote by more than 5.5 million votes.

Trump acknowledged Biden’s victory in a twitter post in which he listed unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

“He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!” trump tweeted.

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

RIGGED ELECTION. WE WILL WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits seeking to overturn the results in multiple states, though without success, and legal experts say the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome of the election. The President’s refusal to concede defeat however does not change the fact that Biden was the President-elect, but it has stalled the government’s normal process of a presidential transition.

Biden has won 306 votes in the state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential winner.