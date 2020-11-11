Trump Refutes Election Loss, Says “Results Next Week”

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a week after losing the election, pushed an alternate reality saying that he is about to win the presidency, blocking Joe Biden’ ability to prepare for transition.

“WE WILL WIN! WE ARE MAKING BIG PROGRESS. RESULTS START TO COME IN NEXT WEEK. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” He tweeted.

Trump refused to concede defeat againt Democrat Joe Biden and mounted a string of court challenges in states where Biden won. He alleged massive fraud in the election and called for a recount.

Since Election Day on November 3 he has made few public appearances and seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties. As per US state media, Trump has been mostly busy in activities outside the White house like golf, twice over the weekend, after the results came in.

Trump has spent most of his time tweeting that the election is “stolen”. His only significant presidential action has been the abrupt firing of the defense secretary Mark Esper on Monday, which he announced on Twitter.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in yet another unprecedented comment, promised the world “a smooth transition” after US elections but refused to recognize President-elect Joe Biden’s victory and instead said Donald Trump will remain in power.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” he said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, world leaders including almost all US allies have congratulated Biden, who has achieved unassailable leads in key states as well as a commanding edge in the nationwide popular vote.

Biden’s inauguration is scheduled 71 days from now on January 20, 2021.