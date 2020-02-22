Trump’s India Visit: Taj Mahal to be Shut for Public on Monday

Entry for tourists will be barred at the iconic Taj Mahal 10:30 am onwards on Monday in view of US President Donald Trump’s visit. The authorities have issued an advisory for visitors to plan their trips accordingly in order to avoid inconvenience.

“Tourist entry to the Taj Mahal will not be allowed after 10:30 am on Monday due to VVIP movement. Meanwhile, borders of Agra will not be sealed with adjoining districts and to avoid inconvenience the tourist vehicles are also advised to be parked at their designated places” said Deputy Superintendent and Incharge of Taj Security and Tourism, Mohsin Khan.

President Trump will arrive in Agra on Monday evening. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including First Lady Melania Trump, President’s daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner and a galaxy of top US officials.

In light of the high-profile visit, the route from Agra airport to Taj Mahal is under the scanner and the verification process for residents and shop owners on the route has already been completed.

As part of preparations, 17 million liters of water have been released in the Yamuna River, which flows in the background of the monument.

Official figures state that around seven million tourists visit the Taj Mahal every year. While the city is gearing to welcome the guests, the walls from the airport to the Taj Mahal have been painted with depictions of different facets of the Indian culture. Pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have also been put up along with slogans like ‘Radhe-Radhe Trump’ and ‘Jai Shree Krishna Trump’.

Trump and his family will be welcomed with a dance performance by 350 artists at the airport, said sources. As many as 3,000 dancers have also been roped in to perform at 16 spots on the route that leads to the mausoleum, while another 500 artistes would dress up as Lord Krishna and Radha.

Meanwhile, thousands of school children with US-India flags will greet the couple on their way to the Taj Mahal. The Agra Municipal Corporation is getting the walls around the Taj Mahal painted, while machines have been engaged to clean up the roads leading to the mausoleum. A massive police force will be deployed in addition to officials of the United States Secret Service.

The administration has also engaged hundreds of workers to clean the boards and hoardings, while repair work is being carried out on bumpy stretches.

Meanwhile, in a first, mudpack (using Multani mud or fullers earth) treatment is being given to the tombs of Mughal Emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal. Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India are hoping to complete all the work by Sunday. The chandeliers above the graves of Shahjahan and Mumtaz are also being cleaned up, said sources.