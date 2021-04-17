Top StoriesRegional

TU Asks Students To Leave Campus Amid COVID Surge

By Pratidin Bureau
With surging COVID-19 cases being reported inside Tezpur University campus, authorities have announced that all PG/UG students shall have to leave the campus on or before April 23 (Friday).

According to an official notification, the said students are required to vacate their rooms with bags and luggage on or before the given date.

However, it stated that final year PG/UG students can stay in the campus till April 29, after which they will be required to leave the campus as well. Authorities have asked them to complete their research/laboratory works by the given time and vacate their rooms by April 30.

As for Ph.D students, a notification will be issued at a later date.

The notification also stated that examination schedule has been revised and students will be informed accordingly at an early date.

Meanwhile, international students have been allowed to stay back in the campus till further orders.

