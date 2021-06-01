TV Actor Karan Mehra, Held For Domestic Violence, Granted Bail

Popular TV actor Karan Mehra was on Monday arrested for alleged domestic violence against his wife in Mumbai.

The actor was arrested on Monday night following the incident came to light. He was later released on bail in the early hours of Tuesday.

His wife Nisha Rawal, who is also a TV actor, lodged a police complaint against him after they had a fight, PTI reported.

City police received a call from their control room about the incident around 11 PM. Soon after, police reached the actor’s house and brought him to the police station.

A case was registered against Mehra under IPC sections 336 (endangering human life or personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Mehra is known for his role in the TV serial “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai”.

The couple has appeared in various TV serials, including dance reality show “Nach Baliye”.

