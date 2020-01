A deadly road accident has taken place at the Dhupdhara region in Goalpara on Sunday evening where two artists, who were on the Bolero car (AS-17K-1977) have died at the spot.

It is reported that a group of 10 artists were going to Kolkata to perform a program.

Reportedly, due to the accident, rest of the 8 artists got critically injured who were sent to the nearest hospital for further treatment.

(More details awaited)