Two Assamese Recover from COVID-19 in Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
Another person from Assam has been tested negative in Delhi. Bonti Saikia who hails from Bokakhat was tested positive of COVID-19 while she went for treatment at New Delhi along with her husband and nephew.

Bonti Saikia’s nephew Kankan Jyoti Bora was also tested positive for COVID-19 but on Wednesday he was also tested negative after 14 days.

Both Saikia and Bora were under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital and they were discharged yesterday. Bonti Saikia’s husband who is a cancer patient is still under treatment at Loknayak Hospital.

After the recovery of the two people, the number of active cases from Assam in Delhi stands at 32 with one death out of the 35 who were tested positive.

35 people from Assam were tested positive of the deadly virus in Delhi including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. One CRPF jawan from Assam had also died in Delhi of the novel coronavirus.

