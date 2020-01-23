2 Children burnt to death in Guwahati

In a sensational incident, two children died after a massive fire broke out at Wireless area in Guwahati on Thursday noon.

According to reports, the fire broke out at one Tushar Goswami’s house near the BSNL office. The deceased children were identified as Ishan Goswami (4 years old) and Iban Goswami (7 years old).

The grandmother of the children, Labanya Goswami was present in the house at the time of the fire breakout. Sources informed that the parents of the children were not present in the house at the time of the incident.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the incident. Locals suspected that fire broke out due to a cylinder blast.

(More details awaited)