Two Govt institutes renamed after Sushma Swaraj

Ahead of the 68th birth anniversary of former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, the Centre has renamed two well-known buildings after the BJP veteran. The Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra and the Foreign Service Institute, both in Delhi, have been renamed as Sushma Swaraj Bhavan and Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service respectively.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, both the institutions have been renamed in solemn tribute to Sushma Swaraj’s “invaluable contribution” to Indian diplomacy, the cause of the Indian diaspora and the ethos of public service.

The announcement was made in honour of the legacy and decades of public service of the former external affairs minister. She was known for reaching out to distressed Indians globally.

She was best known for helping Indians stuck abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help on Twitter. She was also the most followed foreign ministers on Twitter globally.