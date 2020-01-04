Two Kidnappers Nabbed at Karbi Anglong

The Dolamara Police, Karbi Anglong has apprehended two kidnappers based on specific information. The kidnappers have been detained from Dadhara village under the Dolamara police station.

The kidnappers have been identified as Bidya Singh Terang, S/O Langtuk Terang, and Lison Terang, S/O Sonok Singh Terang.

The kidnappers are now under interrogation and police recovered one country-made gun (Khaja Bonduk) with ammunition and gun powder in the jungle of Langhunjar Hill under Dolamara PS.

The kidnappers are held in connection with a kidnapping of one Md. Ikramul Haque, S/O Abdul Kadir of Lahorighat in Morigaon district.

Haque was kidnapped from a labour camp of a construction site of a bridge located at Malashi Nihanghat under the Dolamara police station.

The victim was later recovered safely from the Jagdamba T.E. area under Jakhalabandha police station.