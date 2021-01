Assam registered 36 new cases and two deaths on Monday a health bulletin from NHM stated.

The death tally of the state is 0.49 per cent with 1,054 fatalities. On the other hand, 1,347 COVID -19 positive patients have passed away due to other health issues.

A total of 60,71,395 coronavirus tests were conducted so far out of which 2,16,340 have detected positive. 1.77 lakh tests per million were carried out across the state, the health bulletin added.